Avalon Hospice hosts first ever food drive

Avalon Hospice is collecting food and personal items to donate to Hope Kitchen. They are collecting non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products.

All donated items given to Hope Kitchen will be distributed to the community.

“They do a good service and feed a lot of people every night and so we wanted to be a part of that,” explained Senior Care Consultant Kar Bertalotto.

Avalon Hospice will be accepting donations until the end of the month and can be dropped off at its office in Neosho.