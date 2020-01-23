Avalon Hospice hosts first community veteran event

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Avalon Hospice hosts its first community veterans event beyond the month of November.

Today at the Webb City senior center, community veterans were recognized for their dedication to our country.

Avalon Hospice invited Webb City high school’s honor guard as well as city leaders to come including Webb City’s administrator, Carl Francis.

Veterans were given a pin and certificate as a thank you for their service.

Tearson Kopp, Avalon Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, said “A lot of those guys didn’t get the honor or recognition that they deserve and so we feel like if we can jut give them a simple thank you and a handshake, that you know maybe we can make their day a little bit more special.”

Kopp says Avalon Hospice will continue to go to different communities in the four states area to honor veterans just like this event today.