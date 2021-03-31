Avalon Hospice honors Vietnam Veterans

NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s better late than never when it comes to honoring veterans of a past war.

Employees of Avalon Hospice in Neosho spent part of their day saying thanks to Vietnam War Veterans who made a trip to the Neosho square. And while it may be several decades after the fact – officials say it’s important to always let veterans know how much they appreciate their service and sacrifice.

Shilo Bridges, Avalon Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, said, “A welcome home event because it’s something they didn’t receive a proper welcome home back at the end of the war, and we find it important because they served, they helped to bring us the freedom that we have today.”

Howard Birdsong, Vietnam Veteran, Avalon Hospice Volunteer, said, “We can remember most veterans coming home to isolation and to be finally recognized for service it’s really a great thing and we appreciate what Avalon does for this.”

As a volunteer for Avalon, Birdsong works with Vietnam veterans – and says he still stays in touch with many of the men he served with during the war.