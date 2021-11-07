Autocross race held in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Racers were running against the clock to win prizes in Neosho.

Today was the Sports Car Club of America’s final Autocross race of the year at Crowder College.

58 drivers were racing through the cones for the best times and competing for prizes.

“Autocross is a great way for drivers to experience their car to the limit in a very safe and controlled environment. There are prizes, but a lot of the competitors are chasing year end Championships for their class or driver of the year where we have the best driver out of all of the classes combined.” said Sam Henry, Regional Executive for the Ozark Mountain Region SCCA.

All proceeds from today’s race are going towards a domestic violence shelter in Springfield.