Authority Sports Cards, opens their doors in Joplin because of a demand in trading cards

JOPLIN, Mo. — The rising demand for trading cards over the past year has helped a group of friends start a business.

Authority Sports Cards, opened it’s doors in Joplin this weekend.

The journey to opening weekend started eight months ago when Nicholas Olson and his friends decided to get in on it.

They started posting box breaks, or splitting the cost of cards, on social media for fun, and it later turned into a financial success.

Nicholas Olson, Authority Spots Cards Owner, says, “We didn’t really know what to expect, but so far so good. Seeing a lot of new faces, seeing a lot of people who are really excited that there’s a card shop here in Joplin because there hasn’t been one in a long time, so it’s pretty cool.”

Olson plans on using the storefront to help his team continue to host box breaks.

