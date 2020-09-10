Authorities warn of new phone scam

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Local authorities are warning residents to think twice before they lose money with a potential scam.

A new project targeting phone fraud has the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office teaming up with the Alliance of Southwest Missouri and the Carthage Caring Communities Coalition.

It focuses on cases where thieves con victims into buying gift cards then transferring the cash.

Notices are posted at certain businesses reminding shoppers of these gift card scams.

Sgt. Tim Williams, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, said, “It’s just frustrating because a lot of times the elderly the ones that get taken advantage of -, and our heart breaks for those people.”

Deputies add that it can be impossible to track down the cash once thieves have transferred the gift cards, so they’re hoping to prevent potential victims from buying the gift cards in the first place.