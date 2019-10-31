Authorities search pond in 1992 disappearance of Joplin teen

JOPLIN, Mo. — A cold case search for a missing Joplin teen is back in action, sweeping a pond north of town.

Joplin police officers are working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team to investigate the site just northwest of Lone Elm and Zora.

They say they are working further leads in the search to find Tracy Pickett.

The Joplin 14 year old disappeared in 1992 after staying with a friend in Webb City.

J.P.D. also worked with the MSHP Dive Team in July 2018 to investigate three ponds just east of the current search.