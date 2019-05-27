Authorities search for missing man near Stockton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Stockton area resident.

A search is underway for Stockton area resident Kevin Costello. Costello has been missing since 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Costello's car was found abandoned last night about five miles north of Stockton.

If you have any information please call the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at 417-276-5133