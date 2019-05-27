News

Authorities search for missing man near Stockton

Posted: May 27, 2019 09:44 AM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:44 AM CDT

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Stockton area resident.

A search is underway for Stockton area resident Kevin Costello. Costello has been missing since 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Costello's car was found abandoned last night about five miles north of Stockton.

If you have any information please call the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at 417-276-5133

