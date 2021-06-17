Authorities Say Plane Crash Victims Not from Four States

((COLORADO)) Authorities have identified the couple as Kathleen Velazco, 65, and Antenor Velazco, 73, of Jonesboro, Georgia. A dog also died in the crash.

Preliminary findings from the Federal Aviation Administration say the couple’s sing-engine Lancair Evolution crashed shortly before 2 PM Wednesday afternoon in Englewood, Colorado. Neosho city leaders tell us the plane landed at the Hugh Robinson Airport just before noon Wednesday, after flying in from Atlanta. Investigators say as it was making its approach into Centennial Airport, just outside of Denver, it hit power lines and crashed.