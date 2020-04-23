Authorities: Investigation into Body Found at Stockton Lake Shows No Foul Play

CEDAR CO., Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is calling off a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at Stockton Lake yesterday.

The highway patrol says the man’s body was found on the ground near a boat ramp, however, his car with the boat trailer still attached were submerged in the lake. The boat was found floating in the water, still attached by a strap to the submerged trailer.

The man had head trauma, that at first was being investigated as a homicide. Officials say this was not a gunshot injury.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that foul play was not involved.