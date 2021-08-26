Authorities investigating Carthage Convention and Visitor Bureau after misappropriation of funds allegations

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Authorities are looking into whether the Carthage C.V.B. broke the law in how it spends its money.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Carthage, after allegations of the misappropriation of funds.

It started with the Carthage City Council, which is part of an independent forensic audit of CVB finances. Council members also voted to cancel the city contract with the agency.

“We also had a communication contract with them as well to do some city services for communication – and that contract was terminated as well,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage Assistant City Administrator.

City motel/hotel taxes support that agreement, generally worth more than 100 thousand dollars per year.