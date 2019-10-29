Authorities investigate Carthage fire that destroyed two recreational vehicles

CARTHAGE, Mo.–Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the 2200 block of West Oak in Carthage around 10:40 Monday morning. A mobile home and travel trailer parked just a few feet from each other were engulfed in flames.

It took fire fighters only a few minutes to get the blaze under control, but not before it left both vehicles in ashes.

“We did go ahead and call the Fire Marshal in for assistance,” explained Carthage Fire Chief Roger Williams. “There’s been some suspicious activity out this way, so we want to cover all our ground on that”

Williams says the cause of the fire is undetermined at this point in the investigation, but it’s thought to have started in the motor home before it jumped to the travel trailer.