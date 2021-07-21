Authorities in Carthage are asking for help to find a missing man

CARTHAGE, MO – Local authorities are asking for your help to track down a missing man.

67 year old Thomas Whitaker disappeared back on July 6th.

He was last seen on El Dorado Street in Carthage, driving a four wheeler.

Authorities are concerned he may have had issues attempting to cross Spring River and have called in the state dive team to investigate.

“Missouri conservation agency with their boats. Uh we’ve had cadaver dogs out searching the river banks. This afternoon we did locate what we believe to be his four wheeler that he left on. And so far, the missing person is still ongoing, the search.” Says CPD Ofc. Chad Dininger.

Whitaker is 6ft tall and weighs about 185lbs.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything, you can contact Carthage Police at 417-237-7200.