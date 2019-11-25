Authorities ID 3 killed in Florida crash with Amtrak train

Rescue workers are at the scene where an Amtrak passenger train hit a car on the tracks in Palm Beach County Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Authorities say three people were killed in a vehicle that collided with the Amtrak passenger train, but no passengers aboard the train were hurt. (Jennifer Lett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified three people who were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead Sunday as 58-year-old Valery Jo Rintamaki of West Palm Beach; and 8-year-old Skyler Prestano and 10-year-old Trystan Prestano, both of Wellington.

Their exact relationship was not disclosed.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, north of West Palm Beach.

Their vehicle was on a crossing that has no gates but does have railroad signs.