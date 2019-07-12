Authorities Catch Bear in East Joplin

A possibly two year old bear weighing around 150 pounds was caught just a few blocks East of Rangeline tonight around 11th and Rex Avenue.

Joplin police were called around 5:00 tonight and were able to get the bear into custody just after 9:00.

Picture: Joplin Police Department

Joplin police, animal control and Jasper County Animal control as well as Missouri Department of Conservation and Duquesne police helped out.

They used tranquilizer darts and catch polls for safety.

The bear will be released to the M.D.C.

Our Joplin News First Reporter, Shannon Becker, has been following the story all night.