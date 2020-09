PITTSBURG, Ks. — State and local authorities are carrying out a death investigation in Pittsburg.

It started with a 911 call this morning from a resident at 416 North Warren Street.

Pittsburg police officers arrived to find 23 year old Tylei Messer deceased.

The KBI was immediately called to the scene, bringing both special agents and the crime scene response team to assist.

An autopsy has been scheduled in the case.