Authorities asking for help finding missing southwest MO teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Authorities are looking for a missing Springfield teenager.

14-year-old Jordan Smiles has been missing since around 9 a.m. November 23, 2019.

Jordan Smiles

She was last seen at her home on the night of November 22.

She was discovered missing the following morning and may be in the company of 17-year-old Kristopher Oaks.

Smiles is a white female, 5 ft 1″ tall, 186 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Smiles suffers from manic depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, and PTSD.

Anyone who sees or knows anything about Jordan Smiles should immediately call 9-1-1.