JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are investigating the burglaries of two Joplin churches.

Joplin Police responded to a call around 9 A.M. Sunday morning from St. Phillips Episcopal Church and later South Joplin Christian Church.

Both churches had window damage with minimal property stolen.

South Joplin Christian Church canceled service after the burglary and St. Phillips Episcopal Church service was also canceled and they were not able to live stream.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time whether the two cases are connected.

Joplin Police are currently investigating the two burglaries.

If you have any information call the department at 417-623-3131.