Authorities are investigating after three people are killed in a single vehicle crash

OTTAWA COUNTY — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ottawa County.

A call was made to Miami Oklahoma dispatch about the incident on 10-C and South 670 road just before 2:15 P.M. on Friday.

An Orange Honda Civic was traveling west on 10-C where it went off the left side of the road where it then turned over before stopping at the southwest intersection of the two roads.

29 year old Joplin Resident, Terry Wilkins was pronounced dead at the scene along with two Joplin boys ages five and seven.

The driver, 23 year-old Joplin resident Anthony Hendricks, was the only survivor.

Hendricks was taken to Cox hospital in Springfield.

The cause of the crash is unknown.