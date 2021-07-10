NOEL, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after a teenager drowned at a campground in Noel.

Just before 8:30 Friday night McDonald County Emergency was called to search for a missing 14-year-old boy at Wayside Campground.

The Noel Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teenager was playing in shallow water and went too far into the water and drowned.

The victim was transported to a Joplin hospital where he died more than two hours later.

MSHP says this is Troop D’s tenth drowning this year.