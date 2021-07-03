DUQUESNE, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Duquesne.

Just before 8:30 A.M. the Joplin Police Department received a call about a man passed out near the 800 block of Rex Avenue and partially blocking a driveway.

Police say the 36-year-old driver Kenton Cowgill from Carthage appeared to be impaired and fled from them — driving northbound on Rex Avenue.

A Duquesne officer was nearby and saw the vehicle fleeing and started chasing the suspect eastbound on 7th.

Authorities say Cowgill was driving towards 7th and Duquesne when he hit two vehicles — injuring 66-year-old Robert McDermid from Joplin.

McDermid was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A third driver 71-year-old Stanley Ball was not injured.

Police arrested Cowgill.

He is charged with multiple felonies and is being held at the Jasper County jail.