Authorities advise parents and trick-or-treaters to stay safe and be aware of their surroundings this Halloween

NEOSHO, Mo. — This weekend will be an exciting time for trick-or-treaters — and authorities want everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Particularly on roads in and around neighborhoods and popular Halloween hot spots. Many kids and their parents will be going house-to-house on foot. So, the advice for both drivers and parents is pretty simple.

“Drivers need to be cautious, parents need to also be with their kids, they need to have some kind of light source, a flashlight or glow stick or something to illuminate their kid to be able to have safety. Or a reflector, whatever, so drivers should be aware of that. Also, parents who are trick-or-treating with their kids should also be aware of the surroundings also,” said Andy Pike — Newton County Lieutenant.

Authorities also urge parents to check your children’s candy. If doesn’t look or feel right — throw it away.