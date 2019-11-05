Author/homeless advocate comes to Springfield to promote Homeless Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (KOZL) – As November kicks off it is also a reminder that the month is Homeless Awareness Month, an issue that the City of Springfield works tirelessly to combat.

And now a well-known author/homeless advocate is in the Queen City to help raise awareness.

Meet Ron Hall

Ron Hall was an international art dealer and in 1998, an encounter with a homeless man named Denver “Suicide” Moore changed his life. So much so, he wrote a book that was then turned into a movie. The book, “Same Kind of Different as Me” talks about that encounter.

According to Hall, Denver was threatening to kill everyone in sight for taking his shoes at the homeless shelter in Fort Worth, Texas. where Ron and his wife Deborah had begun to volunteer two weeks earlier.

Denver “Suicide” Moore

“She had a literal dream about a homeless man who would change our lives and our city,” says Ron during his visit to Springfield.

Ron says that Deborah encouraged him to get active more and not focus on himself by helping her volunteer at the shelter. Once Denver busted through the door, Ron’s wife said to him, “I believe that I heard from God that you have to be his friend and found out is my dream is really real.”

Ron chased after Denver for 5 months and finally found him and took him to eat and asked to be his friend.

Ron says his friendship carried on for years as the two lived together and traveled trying to help see the homeless through God’s eyes.

Ron has now traveled to the Ozarks to promote Homeless Awareness Month without his friend Denver but is in awe of the work Eden Village is doing for the homeless community.

Ron says Denver taught him to see the homeless through God’s eyes, “He told me that people look at the homeless as a problem but that God sees them as an opportunity for the faithful to show the love of God and that’s what’s going on here in Springfield at Eden Village.”

Ron will be at Eden Village on Tuesday for a special open house and tour of the facility and a book signing form 1 to 4 p.m.

Ron’s organization, Same Kind of Different as Me, also helps those who are homeless find shelters, for more on their mission click here.