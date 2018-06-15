Austin Rose is the overall winner of the Golden Lion Award

The overall winner of the 2018 Golden Lion Award is announced.
Four years and hours upon hours on volunteer work later… Austin Rose is officially a Missouri Southern Lion.
“I’m feeling extremely grateful,” says Austin Rose.
But he’s not just any Lion, he is the overall winner of the 2018 Golden Lion Award–a five thousand dollar boost into his future provided by Beimdiek Insurance and KSN and KODE News.
“I did not think this was going to happen. I’m really glad that it did after all, college is expensive and anything that can be put forward to reducing the burden gratefully I’d accept it,” says Rose.
Rose was selected for the grand prize scholarship out of a pool of eight Golden Lion Award winners.
“It was a very difficult decision, all of these all of these students are outstanding examples,” says Kevin Greim.
All of which are seniors from high schools across the Four States.
“They’re great examples of the type of students we want here, the activism and the volunteerism so it all comes down to how active they are in their community helping others,” says Kevin Greim.
A recent graduate of Carl Junction High School, Rose volunteered at the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce, CJ Bluegrass Festival and helped young children through a reading buddies program.
“It was definitely a rewarding experience where I learned a lot, but I did not expect any financial benefits coming from it,” says Austin Rose.
He was also the vice president in Future Business Leaders of America, and put on a breast cancer walk that raised nine thousand dollars for local foundations. Rose will use the scholarship money to study business in MSSU’s honors program.
Since the award was established five years ago, sixty thousand dollars worth of scholarships have been awarded to local students.
