Austin Rose is the overall winner of the Golden Lion Award

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

The overall winner of the 2018 Golden Lion Award is announced.
 
Four years and hours upon hours on volunteer work later… Austin Rose is officially a Missouri Southern Lion.
 
“I’m feeling extremely grateful,” says Austin Rose.
 
But he’s not just any Lion, he is the overall winner of the 2018 Golden Lion Award–a five thousand dollar boost into his future provided by Beimdiek Insurance and KSN and KODE News.
 
“I did not think this was going to happen. I’m really glad that it did after all, college is expensive and anything that can be put forward to reducing the burden gratefully I’d accept it,” says Rose.
 
Rose was selected for the grand prize scholarship out of a pool of eight Golden Lion Award winners.
 
“It was a very difficult decision, all of these all of these students are outstanding examples,” says Kevin Greim.
 
All of which are seniors from high schools across the Four States.
 
“They’re great examples of the type of students we want here, the activism and the volunteerism so it all comes down to how active they are in their community helping others,” says Kevin Greim.
 
A recent graduate of Carl Junction High School, Rose volunteered at the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce, CJ Bluegrass Festival and helped young children through a reading buddies program.
 
“It was definitely a rewarding experience where I learned a lot, but I did not expect any financial benefits coming from it,” says Austin Rose.
 
He was also the vice president in Future Business Leaders of America, and put on a breast cancer walk that raised nine thousand dollars for local foundations. Rose will use the scholarship money to study business in MSSU’s honors program.
 
Since the award was established five years ago, sixty thousand dollars worth of scholarships have been awarded to local students.

