Aurora School District opts for four-day school week

AURORA, Mo. (KOLR) – On Monday, February 3rd, 2020, the Aurora Board of Education approved the Aurora School District’s recently proposed calendar, allowing a four-day class schedule during the coming school year.

Starting in August of 2020, students will only attend classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Teachers will still be required to “participate in activities on Fridays,” the district said in a statement.

But don’t think for a minute this means less time in the classroom. According to the district, students will actually spend more time in class in 2020-2021 than they did in 2019-2020.

Each school day will be extended by 40 minutes, with Pate Early Childhood running from 8:05 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. and Robinson Junior High/High School running from 7:50 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. With a 150-day school year, the extended days result in a total of 1,089.9 classroom hours.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires 1,044 classroom hours each year.

Aurora School District says the new schedule makes room for 12 more professional development days.

The four-day school week has been a conversation for the Aurora Board of Education since the 2016-2017 school year.

“At that time, very few districts had implemented the change and the Board did not believe enough data was present regarding the initiative. Since that time, 61 school districts are implementing the 4-Day School Week,” the district said in a statement.