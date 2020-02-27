Aurora Man Sentenced for Child Pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Aurora, Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Michael Steven Copfer, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on Monday, Feb. 24, to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Copfer to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration. Copfer will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Copfer pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography. Copfer was identified by law enforcement after Google discovered files containing images of child pornography stored in Copfer’s Google Photos account.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.