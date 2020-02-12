Aurora man pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse; sentenced to 7 years in prison

To read the original story, click here!

AURORA, Mo. — Earlier today, February 11, 2020, an Aurora man pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse that occurred September of 2019.

Back in September of 2019, Shannon Lee Clayton, an Aurora resident, was arrested on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy of a victim less than 12-years-old, and three counts of child molestation.

Shannon Lee Clayton; Courtesy to Lawrence County Sheriff

Greene County authorities say Clayton’s crimes date back to at least 2014.

Due to Clayton’s guilty plea bargain, he will serve seven years in prison for his crimes.