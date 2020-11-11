Aurora man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Republic woman

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KOLR) — A man from Aurora has been charged with murder in an incident that happened in Republic Monday.

According to court records, 46-year-old Shane Mackey has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Racheal Sanders.

According to a Probable Cause Statement from Republic Police, an officer was sent to a home Monday morning for a check well-being call.

“The call notes received indicated it was a possible deceased person. Further notes stated it was a female who was sick the previous night, refused to go to the hospital and was now cold to the touch,” the PC says.

When the officer approached the home, he could see through a glass door that the house was in “disarray.” He opened the door and walked in, stating who he was. Court Documents say the officer saw blood in the kitchen and living room with broken glass and torn furniture everywhere. The officer then heard a male, later identified as Mackey, shouting to come to the back of the house.

The officer went to the master bedroom and found Sanders lying on her back with her arms folded up on her chest with clenched fists, and had a blanket covering her body. The officer said it appeared to be a defensive position. The officer saw Mackey performing CPR on her and told him to leave the room and call EMS.

Court documents say the officer noticed bruises all over Sanders’s body and a large laceration near the top of her head; he also checked for a pulse but did not find one.

The officer arrested Mackey and noticed he made unsolicited statements about Sanders coming home “like that” because she wouldn’t go to the hospital. Mackey also showed some visible scratches on his body.

Court Documents say that officers had responded to that home in August for a domestic disturbance. During that incident, both Mackey and Sanders had been drinking, and Mackey became verbally abusive.

The Probable Cause Statement says detectives found inconsistencies with Mackey’s statements on the scene and during a follow-up interview. Detectives found evidence on the scene, including a 9mm handgun found under the bed in the master bedroom.

“If the handgun contained a full magazine with one in the chamber, four rounds were missing from the gun,” court records say.

Mackey was arrested by Republic Police Monday evening, according to the Greene County Jail records, and is currently being held without bond.