Aurora man arrested on child sex abuse charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County law enforcement officials delivered Shannon Lee Clayton to the Lawrence County jail for booking on September 30, where he was denied bond.

Clayton, of Aurora, has been charged with three counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse, four counts of Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy of a victim less than 12-years-old, and three counts of Child Molestation dating back to at least 2014.

Clayton is scheduled to appear at Division 1 Court in Mt. Vernon, Mo. on October 15, 2019 at 9 a.m.