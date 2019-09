Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Monett.

Kyle Huse, 31, of Aurora is behind bars for unlawful possession of a firearm plus other, unrelated charges.

This stems from an incident on August 20th on the 200 block of Frisco Street in Monett.

A 50-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken first by ambulance, and then by air, to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Huse remains in custody at the Lawrence County Jail.