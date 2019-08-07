August 6, 2019 Election Results

Voters in several communities headed to the polls today to decide everything from sales tax questions to city commission seats.

In Nevada, voters decided a half cent sales tax to pay off bond on the Nevada Regional Medical Center. Voters say yes with more than 1,000 votes.

City Of Nevada Question

Yes: 1,020 – 88.85%

No: 128 – 11.15%

Jasper voters decided the fate of a question that would issue a bond for $1 million to extend and improve the waterworks and sewer system in the city. Voters say yes with 94 percent of the votes.

City Of Jasper Question

Yes: 85 – 94.44%

No: 5 – 5.56%

In Bourbon County, Fort Scott voters will decide who will serve on the city commission. The top six candidates will advance to the general election later this year.

Cheryl L. Adamson, Harold (Pete) Allen, Kevin “Skitch” Allen, Cynthia Bartelsmeyer, Deb McCoy and Lindsey Watts all advance.

Fort Scott City Commission Race

Cheryl L. Adamson – 219 votes, 7.38%

Harold (Pete) Allen – 247 votes, 8.32%

Kevin “Skitch” Allen – 301 votes, 10.14%

Cynthia Bartelsmeyer – 333 votes, 11.22%

Casey Bolden – 58 votes, 1.95%

Tracy Dancer – 110 votes, 3.70%

Bobby Duncan – 99 votes, 3.33%

Bob Farmer – 213 votes, 7.17%

Josh Jones – 215 votes, 7.24%

Deb McCoy – 329 votes, 11.08%

Diana Morriss – 198 votes, 6.67%

Jeanie Parker – 204 votes, 6.87%

Lindsey Watts – 285 votes, 9.60%

Matthew Wells – 158 votes, 5.32%

Fort Scott voters also deciding who will see their name again on the ballot in the general election. The top two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Kellye Barrows and Josh Jones received the most votes Tuesday evening.

USD 234 School Board Member Race

Kellye Barrows – 643 votes, 49.46%

Joe Foulk Sr. – 36 votes, 2.77%

Michael J. Hoyt – 133 votes, 10.23%

Josh Jones – 302 votes, 23.23%

Aaron Judy – 186 votes, 14.31%

In the race for Parsons City Commissioner, voters deciding which six people will advance to the general election.

They are Veryln W. Bolinger, Leland Crooks, Kevin Cruse, Jonna Gabbert, Sontana “Tana” Johnson and Eric Patrick Strait.

City Of Parsons City Commissioner Race

Verlyn W. Bolinger – 282 votes, 14.44%

Leland Crooks – 317 votes, 16.23%

Kevin Cruse – 363 votes, 18.6%

Jonna Gabbert – 206 votes, 10.55%

Sontana “Tana” Johnson – 135 votes, 6.91%

Braden D. Lett – 90 votes, 4.61%

Brady Magner – 88 votes, 4.5%

Ryan Robertson – 124 votes, 6.35%

Jeffrey Wayne Stammer – 60 votes, 3.07%

Eric Patrick Strait – 287 votes, 14.7%