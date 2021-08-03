August 3, 2021 Election Results

JOPLIN, Mo -- On August 3, the City of Joplin voted to RENEW the ¼-cent Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax with 1,948 YES votes and 503 NO votes. Approximately $41 million will be collected by this renewal over the ten-year period, according to Joplin's website.

The Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax was originally passed in 2001 and renewed in 2011, expiring on March 31, 2022. It won't increase sales taxes, will allow for the improvement of parks and the stormwater system in Joplin, and is expected to positively impact the city's development.