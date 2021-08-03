August 3, 2021 Election Results

((JASPER & NEWTON Co., Mo. and CHEROKEE Co., Kan)) Seven items were on the ballot Tuesday for voters in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas. Many of them were tax issues or asked how tax money should be spent.
Joplin Parks & Stormwater Tax Renewal—Yes: 1,948; No: 503
Jasper County Emergency Services 911 Board Question—Yes: 2,921; No: 1,110
City of Purcell Question—Yes: 59; No: 4
City of Carthage Question—Yes: 271; No: 265
Oronogo Fire Protection District Question—Yes: 123; No: 66
Avilla Fire Protection District Question—Yes: 4; No: 0
USD 493 Columbus Schools Question—Yes: 783; No: 312