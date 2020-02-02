Auditions kick off for spring fashion week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week is holding the first of two open auditions for the Spring 2020 show Sunday in Bentonville.

The audition will take place at The Record in Bentonville and models are expected to arrive at a time based on their last names.

The audition times are as follows:

A-I 5:00 p.m.

J-R 5:30 p.m.

S-Z 6:00 p.m.

The required attire is fitted jeans, fitted white or black tank top, and heels (no wedges).

Tickets are $10 if they have been purchased previously online or $15 at the door.

The second audition will take place on February 9th for those who cannot attend the first. All models approved through the audition will have the opportunity to walk in the Boutique and Designer Casting on February 23rd.