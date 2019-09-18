Auditions held for Great Russian Nutcracker performance

Some local ballet dancers could soon get the opportunity of a lifetime.

Auditions were held for the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at Carthage’s Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoon. The lucky ones chosen will get to perform in a local performance of the Nutcracker with Moscow Ballet’s professional dancers, when they come to town.

It’s a chance for the young students to be part of a one-of-a kind experience.

“So behind our show, we are not just dancing with kids — we also share in the idea how they can make a gift from their own heart to their parents and to their friends,” explained audition director Yuriy Kuzo. “That’s the idea of Christmas.”

“I love to dance,” added dancer Isabelle Wilberding. “And I just think that this would be a great opportunity to all the people who love dancing out there.”

The performance will be Tuesday, November 12th, at 7 pm at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg.