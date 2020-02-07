Audit of Hawley finds questionable use of state resources, but no laws broken

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Auditor says a review of the the former Attorney General’s office finds a questionable use of state resources.

The Attorney General at the time is now U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.

The review itself has been the subject of controversy.

The review did not find any evidence any laws were broken but find improprieties.

Missouri State Auditor, Democrat Nicole Galloway, found staffers for then Attorney General, Republican Josh Hawley met several times with political consultants offering direction.

She also found the Senator improperly used a state vehicle for campaign purposes and found no evidence the state was reimbursed.

Hawley has questioned the credibility of the audit in part because of the auditor’s hiring of the former campaign manager for former Senator Claire McCaskill.

McCaskill was Hawley’s political opponent in 2018.

A staffer involved with the audit had also made a campaign donation to McCaskill.

Galloway maintains there was no political influence with her office’s findings.

Nicole Galloway, (D) State Auditor, said, “We found that out-of-state political consultants were advising state employees on their work creating checklists and to do lists for state employees for their work on different initiatives there is no clear violation of state law but but some of that lack of clarity is because that work was conducted on private email and private text messages.”

Hawley’s Attorney released a statement calling the review a partisan attack and concludes the end result is an exoneration because there was no evidence of laws being broken.

Hawley’s attorney has also filed a complaint to the Missouri State Board of Accountancy for misconduct of the State Auditor citing several allegations including that Galloway has used her office for political gain.

State law requires an audit of statewide elected officials when they leave office.