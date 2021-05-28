Auction House Retiree talks about his experiences since owning and operating the Auction House

JOPLIN, MO – It’s one of the most unique retail operations in Southwest Missouri. But after three decades in business, it’s coming to an end.

For Mike Hatton, and many of his closest friends slash customers, Fridays just won’t be the same anymore.

“It’s been a very emotional ride, especially the last couple days.” Says Mike Hatton, Owner, The Auction House.

That’s because this sale is his last, as owner and operator of the Auction House of Joplin. A place where you can buy and sell just about everything, and make lifelong friends in the process.

“All socioeconomic stratas of our society come here, you know and I find it interesting that uh out here a guy who’s on social security disability, barely making it is best friends with a guy that is well to do, it’s really fascinating.” Says Hatton.

Part of the allure of the Auction House is that you can find things out here you can’t find anywhere else, because in a lot of cases, they don’t make them anymore.

Cell phones were unheard of 30 years ago when he started his auction business at the old Joplin stockyards before they burned to the ground on Newman Road. Then he moved the business to its current location on Eclipse Drive, 22 years ago.

“It’s kind of like an auction family here, um everybody knows everybody here, uh you can bring stuff here, you can sell things here, they would sell it for you, and it was just a really really good environment to be for the day.” Says Harry Allen, Longtime Customer.

Hatton says hard work and faith in God has kept he and his business going for so long. “All you can do is have faith and move on.”