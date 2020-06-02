ATV Crash Claims SWMO Man’s Life

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man is dead after the ATV he was driving crashes in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Kenneth Creese, of Rocky Comfort, was driving the ATV on Route JJ, in a pasture on private property around 7:30 Monday night.

The ATV hit a deep ditch, flipping over and throwing Creese from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This comes after another man also died in an ATV crash in McDonald County over the recent Memorial Day weekend.