Attorney General Schmitt files lawsuit against telemarketer company

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KOLR) – Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday afternoon that his office has filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based business for violations of Missouri’s No-Call Law and Missouri’s Telemarketing Practices Law.

The business is Allied Health Supply LLC.

Schmitt’s lawsuit alleges the defendants violated Missouri law by calling Missouri residents who were on the Missouri No-Call List and offering orthopedic braces.

“Robocalls and incessant telemarketers are annoying and disruptive, and in certain cases, illegal. In this case, consumers were defrauded and their insurance and Medicare were billed for devices they didn’t order or need – that’s unacceptable,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Whenever possible, my office will take action and hold these companies accountable for violating the Missouri No-Call law and harassing Missouri consumers.”

According to the suit, the Defendants called Missouri residents registered on the state’s No-Call list offering orthopedic braces for pain relief. The telemarketer implies they are with Medicare and the equipment is a new benefit they qualify for. In reality, the orthopedic braces are billed to the individual’s insurance or Medicare.

According to a press release, the Attorney General’s Office received 99 complaints from residents state-wide about the practices from Allied Health Supply LLC.

Schmitt states the call records show over 400,000 calls to Missouri residents who were on the No-Call list. The call records also confirm several complaints of the harassing nature of Defendants’ calls, including one individual who received 90 calls in a 14-day period and several other individuals who received more than 10 calls in a single day.

Schmitt is asking the court to stop the company and its president from making any more calls to those on the do not call list and he is seeking penalties and the costs of the investigation and prosecution of the case.

If you would like to sign up for the Do-Not-Call list, click here, or call 1-866-buzzoff (1-866-289-9633). If you receive harassing solicitation calls, you should file a complaint online or at 1-866-662-2551.