PITTSBURG, Ks. — With primaries out of the way, many candidates are hitting the campaign trails once again.

Kansas Attorney General Candidate Chris Mann is one of them.

He made a stop at Root Coffeehouse in Pittsburg for a town hall, meeting with potential voters.

Topics ranged from his time as a police officer, his campaign efforts and the issues surrounding gun control and women’s right to an abortion.

“This is an exciting race for the state of Kansas, I’ve been a lifelong public servant and I’m ready to continue serving the people of Kansas,” Said Chris Mann, Kansas Attorney General Candidate. “My campaign is focused on public safety, not politics. I truly believe this office needs to focus on the people of Kansas, not any particular political agenda.”

Mann will face off against Republican candidate Kris Kobach in the general election on November Eighth.