Attorney for convicted wrong-apartment shooter Amber Guyger files notice of appeal

Attorneys for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas Police officer convicted of murdering her neighbor in his own apartment, have filed a notice to appeal her conviction.

The notice was filed in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals by Guyger’s lawyer, Michael Mowla, earlier this month — just weeks after Guyger, 31, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Texas appellate rules require defendants to file a notice within 30 days after a sentence is imposed or suspended in open court should a new trial be sought, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The notice does not specify the basis of a possible argument for appeal. Mowla did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old St. Lucia native Botham Jean on Sept. 6., 2018, after mistaking his apartment for her own as she returned home from work. Jean was eating ice cream when he was shot.

She was convicted and sentenced Oct. 1 in a Dallas courtroom and began her prison sentence Oct. 7 at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, about 130 miles southwest of Dallas.

The a maximum-security women’s prison is the same institution where Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who shot and killed Grammy-winning singer Selena in March 1995, is being held.