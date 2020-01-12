ATTENTION MIAMI RESIDENTS: Guidelines for mayoral candidates

MIAMI, Okla. — For Miami residents who may consider running as the city’s next mayor, there are some things to be aware of.

If you do plan to run for office, you must file as a candidate between February 3 and 5.

This must be done from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Ottawa County Election Board Office.

To qualify to run for mayor, a candidate is required to have been a registered voter in city limits for at least two years prior to the election.

On April 7, elections for the mayor will be held.

The candidate voted into office will serve a three year term.

For more information, call Miami’s City Clerk at 918-541-2202.