Ivy Simpson Steven Tyner

CHEROKEE CO., KS – A Webb City woman will stand trial for attempted murder and assault.

Ivy Simpson, 23, waived her preliminary hearing in Cherokee County court today (Thur. 4/6).

Simpson is accused of stabbing another woman, multiple times, at a residence in rural galena in December 2022.

Police were called in when the woman showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Simpson, along with Steven Tyner, 49, of Columbus, both face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Tyner also faces a charge of rape in the same case. Police say he raped another woman who was incapacitated from drug use and the alleged rape happened at the scene where the other woman was stabbed.

Simpson remains in custody and her next court hearing is set for June.

Tyner, who has a court appointed attorney, posted a $25,000 bond and has since been released from custody. He’s also scheduled to be back in court in June.