ATTC enrollment boost brings new courses and teachers

JOPLIN, Mo. – The new school year is just a month away, but a boost in enrollment means one local campus is already adding new teachers and courses.

The Advanced Training and Technology Center at 4th and Kentucky is heading into the third year of operations, and pre-enrollment is up more than 30 percent. So the course schedule and even the teaching staff is expanding to handle the extra students. There’s a brand new CNC program and five new classes including advanced manufacturing and welding. The job placement rate is likely helping boost attendance with numbers approaching 100 percent.

“There’s a lot of jobs right now and they’re needing a lot of welders so as long as you stick your nose in the booth and get your stuff done you’ll, you’ll have a job.” Chris Rush, Monett Student

School leaders say they won’t have any firm numbers until school starts, but are expecting around 200 students on campus this fall. And the recently approved state economic development package could mean even more students into the future.