ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- AT&T is waiving wireless voice and data overage fees for U.S. customers beginning March 13 and continuing for 60 days.

The company says it will also not terminate service for any wireless, home phone, broadband residential or small business customer due to financial hardship caused from the coronavirus pandemic.

AT&T says customers do not need to take any action in order to have fees waived. More information can be found on AT&T’s website.