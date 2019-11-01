AT&T “puts first responders first” with enhancements to public safety communication waves

“FirstNet” is a lane of communication designed specifically for first responders that only they can use. When a natural disaster strikes, like the 2011 Joplin Tornado, even first responders couldn’t make cell phone calls because citizens were crowding the lines.

But, a new communication platform, called “FirstNet”, which is a joint project between the federal government and At&T, is designed to change that.

“It was born out of the 2001 terrorist attacks on 911 that first responders needed a better way to communicate with each other,” explained AT&T Regional Director Mike Haynes.

Haynes says Joplin is one of the first communities in Missouri where the system is up and running.

Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart says radio is the main communication tool during and after a natural disaster. But, he says the ability to make cell calls would be helpful.

“I think the idea and the concept behind it is a good thing,” said Stewart. “Obviously during a disaster, your fire, police, emergency management, EMS–they’re the ones that need to make sure they’re able to communicate to get the resources they need there, and so the idea behind that is that we would get that priority over the regular citizens trying to make phone calls.”

Haynes says the system includes voice, data and texting service and comes with no additional cost if a department already uses the AT&T network. Even if cell towers are damaged or destroyed during a disaster like the Joplin tornado, which is what happened to two towers, Haynes says deployable towers can be dispatched within hours to temporarily fill in the service gaps.