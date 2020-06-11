PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Atkinson Municipal Airport in Pittsburg receives federal funding to cover costs they faced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the CARES Act, the airport was grant $69,000 to add another employee to their team.

Air travel at the airport had decreased due to the pandemic however once air traffic picks back up, they expect more than normal flow.

Cameron Alden, Public Works Director, said, “Appreciative of the dollars we’re able to get through the CARES grant because it’ll be able to help us be here when the things start to return to normal, we can just step in there and keep going.”

The airport plans to do some renovations to the facility as well.