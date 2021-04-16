At least 8 people killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility; suspect also dead

The suspected gunman in the shooting killed himself, police said.

At least eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday before also killing himself, police said.

Multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. and officers arrived to an active shooter incident, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook told reporters.

She said the gunman killed himself at the scene. Authorities found eight bodies during a search, she added.

That number did not include the gunman, whose motive and connection to the facility were unclear.

Cook said an investigation was underway.

“This is a tragedy,” she said.

FedEx CEO Frederick W. Smith said the eight killed were FedEx employees.

“This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel,” Smith said in a statement.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members,” he said, adding that counselors were on site at the facility to provide support.

Five people were taken to hospitals, including one person in critical condition, according to police. Two others were treated at the scene, the department said Friday morning in a statement.

But there were also people who went or who were taken to hospitals privately, Cook said, and police were gathering information. No law enforcement officers were hurt, she added.

A FedEx employee told NBC’s “TODAY” show that he was sitting outside the building when he heard what he initially thought was a car with engine problems. He soon realized the sound was actually gunfire.

“And when I stand up, I see a man — a hooded figure — I was unable to see his face in detail however,” Levi Miller said.

He said the man had a rifle “and he started shouting, and then he started firing in random directions.” He couldn’t tell what the gunman was yelling. “I thought he saw me and so I immediately ducked for cover,” Miller said.