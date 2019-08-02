Assisted suicide law takes effect in New Jersey; similar bills proposed in Kansas

KANSAS – New Jersey is now the latest state to allow dying people to receive physician assisted suicide.

Beginning in August, the state will let adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live get medication that would end their life. Seven other states already allow this.

Similar bills have been proposed in the Kansas Legislature, including one in January. One group says that’s something we could continue to see.

“It’s something that is happening across the country, the issue is still there, but we will continue to fight it and continue to educate people as to how do we as a society truly help people and you don’t do that by killing them.” Jeanne Gawdun, Lobbyist, Kansans For Life

Kansans for life is an organization that advocates that life should begin at conception and end with a natural death.