Assisted living facilities provide safe, indoor fun for local trick-or-treaters

JOPLIN, Mo.–With cold weather forecasted this evening, local assisted living facilities are providing an indoor alternative for young children to trick-or-treat. That includes Spring River Christian Village in Joplin.

All throughout Thursday, until 7 p.m., children and their families can stop in to trick-or-treat in their costumes. It’s a safe way for parents and kids to participate in Halloween traditions, while avoiding the cold weather.

It also provides a way for Spring River residents to interact with the community, all in the comfort of their living space.

“A lot of our residents don’t have family or families live far away, so if we can bring people in to visit, just to spend a little time with them, it means a lot,” explained Spring River HR Director Shenan Thorn.

Other area facilities were also allowing trick-or-treaters to stop in for some candy throughout the day. Joplin Health and Rehab and College View Manor both allowed visitors until 8 p.m. on Thursday.