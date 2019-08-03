Assistance extension for Oklahoma residents affected by recent natural disasters

OKLAHOMA – An extension is granted for Oklahomans affected by recent natural disasters in need of federal assistance.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency made this request to make sure all victims from the storms from May 7th to June 9th get the help they need. This includes the department providing low interest disaster loans from the U.S Small Business Administration.

To receive assistance, residents must have updated insurance information as well as any other additional items needed for the application.

The new date FEMA is issuing to Oklahomans to have all of their requests in is by Wednesday, August 14th.

Some of the local counties that can utilize these services include Ottawa, Delaware, Craig and Mayes.